PSJA hosts health on wheels event
PSJA's Health Services Department hosted their first Health On Wheels community outreach event.
The event was free and provided information on diabetes. In total, district nurses did 60 free glucose checks.
They also partnered with the RGV Food Bank to provide more than 1,200 pounds of free fruits and vegetables to attendees.
The next event is scheduled for June 1.
