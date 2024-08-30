PSJA ISD back-to-school expo one-stop shop for parents to prepare for upcoming school year

PSJA Independent School District is hosting their annual back-to-school expo at four high schools, including PSJA Early College High School in San Juan.

The expo will give parents the opportunity to check off their to-do list and get any questions they may have answered.

PSJA ISD currently has about 30,000 students enrolled, and the district says they are hosting the expo three weeks before school starts to help families get ready.

It's a one-stop shop where parents can get everything done. Enrollment teams will be on-site to register new students and their vaccines will be offered at a low price.

"We want our families to be prepared. We want them to make sure that they get everything that they need, get all their questions answered if they have any, and this event allows them that opportunity to come, meet their principal, meet their school, then they get to get their uniforms, they get to confirm they're enrolled," PSJA ISD Communications and Marketing Director Claudia Lemus-Campos said.

The first day of class for the district is Monday, August 26. All students will get a free draw string backpack and school supplies on their first day.

The expo will continue until 5:30 p.m. at all four of the district's high schools.

For more information, visit the district's website.