PSJA ISD board censures trustee over ‘disruptive’ behavior

A PSJA ISD school board member is not allowed on school district property after the school board decided on Wednesday to publicly denounce Cynthia Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was censured during the Wednesday special called board meeting.

According to the censure paperwork, the PSJA ISD school board believes Gutierrez’s behavior "disrupted" their work.

The board also thinks Gutierrez was allegedly interfering in administrative manners and made "unfounded insinuations of corruption."

The board listed seven different instances of Gutierrez showing that behavior. During the meeting, Gutierrez denied all the allegations.

As part of the censure, Gutierrez is prohibited from being on PSJA ISD property for a period of two years. She will be allowed to participate in school board meetings remotely.

“I don't really care about the censure; it does nothing to me,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez is suing PJSA ISD for the censure.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 5 News, Gutierrez believes the censure stems from her speaking up with concerns over the bidding process for insurance contracts with the district.

Following the meeting, PSJA ISD Board President Diana Y. Serna and Superintendent Alejandro Elias declined to comment.

Serna issued the following statement following the attempts to interview her:

“After careful review of the facts and in full view of the public, we concluded that these corrective measures are necessary to protect the integrity of our governance and allow us to concentrate on what matters most—educating PSJA students. This Board does not take such action lightly, and we will continue to evaluate the situation every six months.”

