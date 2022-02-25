PSJA ISD campuses shifting focuses

Two PSJA ISD schools are getting a new look and a new name to help students wanting to practice healthcare or business and energy.

PSJA Collegiate High School will now be known as The PSJA School of Health Professions. The PSJS Elvis J Ballew campus will become the PSJA School of Business and Energy with an emphasis on more math and science classes.

Registration at both schools will begin next week.

The health-care school will focus on students in grades six through nine and the energy and business school is focusing on students from grades nine through 12.