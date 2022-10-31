x

PSJA ISD health services team to host vaccine clinic

Related Story

Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District health services team is hosting a vaccine clinic Monday.

The clinic will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It will take place at their T-stem Trunk-or-Treat Event.

The clinic is offering the flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, and more. 

News
PSJA ISD health services team to host...
PSJA ISD health services team to host vaccine clinic
Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District health services team is hosting a vaccine clinic Monday. The clinic will run... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, October 30 2022 Oct 30, 2022 Sunday, October 30, 2022 4:12:00 PM CDT October 30, 2022
Radar
7 Days