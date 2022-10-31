PSJA ISD health services team to host vaccine clinic
Related Story
Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District health services team is hosting a vaccine clinic Monday.
The clinic will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
It will take place at their T-stem Trunk-or-Treat Event.
The clinic is offering the flu vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine, and more.
News
Pharr-San Juan Alamo Independent School District health services team is hosting a vaccine clinic Monday. The clinic will run... More >>
News Video
-
New program to teach signs of human smuggling in Valley schools
-
Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction project
-
Starr County Sheriff Investigator out on bond, accused of driving while intoxicated,...
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on indecency with a child charge,...
-
Edinburg football legend dies at 83, fellow coaches talk about his legacy