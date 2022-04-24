x

PSJA ISD lifts mask mandate

Related Story

School board trustees with the PSJA school district voted to lift the district’s mask mandate.

The district said they still strongly recommend students and staff wear a mask.

The district added the superintendent has the authority to reinstate the mandate if there's a surge of cases and a change in the CDC or local health authority recommendation.

News
PSJA ISD school board lifts mask mandate
PSJA ISD school board lifts mask mandate
School board trustees with the PSJA school district voted to lift the district’s mask mandate. The district said they... More >>
3 weeks ago Tuesday, March 29 2022 Mar 29, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 9:43:00 PM CDT March 29, 2022
Radar
7 Days