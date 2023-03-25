PSJA ISD student killed in Pharr hit-and-run remembered by friends and family

Family and friends of a high school student killed in a hit-and-run in Pharr came together Sunday to honor him.

The group set up a memorial near the area where police say Rodolfo "Rudy" Augustin Hernandez was killed Thursday.

Hernandez was a sophomore at PSJA Southwest Early College High School and a JROTC cadet staff sergeant.

"He wanted to go to the military, he wanted to serve in the army," Hernadez’s friend — Alfonso Villanueva, said.

Hernandez was killed after he was hit by two vehicles at the intersection of South Jackson and Ridge roads Thursday evening, according to the Pharr Police Department

"Having him as a cadet leader... Made me a better person," Kimberley Garcia said. "And he would always push us to do something better."

The group gathered Sunday to raise funds for Hernández's funeral.

Police are still investigating the hit-and-run. Fernando Balladarez, 19, was charged in connection with the crash and was released on a $10,000 bond Saturday.

Police are still searching for the second driver of the hit-and-run and are urging anyone with information to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.