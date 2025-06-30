PSJA North advances to championship bracket in state 7-on-7 tournament
POOL PLAY SCORES:
Game 1: PSJA North 27, Klein 12
Game 2: PSJA North 32, Hutto 25
Game 3: PSJA North 33, Argyle 27
Game 1: Weslaco 21, Tompkins 27
Game 2: Weslaco 18, Liberty Christian 40
Game 3: Weslaco 33, Crandall 18
Game 1: PSJA 6, Colleyville 24
Game 2: PSJA 14, College Station 20
Game 3: PSJA 14, Bridgeland 26
Game 1: Mercedes 18, Lewisville 20
Game 2: Mercedes 28, WF Memorial 24
Game 3: Mercedes 13, Waller 29
