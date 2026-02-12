x

PSJA North girls basketball defeats Sharyland in district title game

By: KJ Doyle

Highlights and postgame coverage from the PSJA North Lady Raiders district title win over Sharyland. Also highlights from PSJA North vs. Sharyland boys basketball, Harvest Christian vs. Macedonian Christian, Edinburg vs. Edinburg North, and McAllen High vs. McAllen Memorial.

