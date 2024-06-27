x

PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball

By: Bella Michaels

PHARR, TEXAS -- Raiders' catcher and outfielder, Isaac Willingham, signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Concordia University in Austin. Willingham was a four-year letterman in both football and baseball, now he prepares for his next chapter after high school, where he's planning to be a sports psychiatrist. Watch video above for more:

