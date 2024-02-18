PSJA students receive medical field experience

Students participating at PSJA’s Healthcare Institute are looking at the medical field as a potential career.

More than 600 students signed up to participate in the institute, and got a close look at what happens inside a hospital by shadowing doctors and other healthcare workers.

"They want to hear more about the career choices that they have available to them," PSJA Director of Health Services Sulema Solis Said.

South Texas Health System CEO Lance Ames said the area needs more healthcare workers.

"The Valley has so much need for health care services, and we are here to help them know how to take those next steps,” Ames said. “To learn what degrees to pursue, what certificates to take."

