Psychiatrist testifies in trial of accused H-E-B shooter

A psychiatrist testified for the defense in the trial of a man accused of killing a coworker and injuring three others when he shot at the H-E-B store he worked at in Palmview in 2016.

The suspect, Raul Lopez, suffers from schizophrenia, Dr. Tomas A Gonzalez testified Tuesday.

“My impression is that Raul has suffered from schizophrenia for years," Gonzalez said. "His behavior was violent, aggressive, scary, since he was a teenager."

Gonzalez told the jury that schizophrenia causes people to lose touch with reality in certain aspects of their life - oftentimes making them hear, see or feel things that nobody else sees or hears.

Gonzalez said he believes Lopez was having a schizophrenic episode the day of the shooting.

“He stated, ‘I needed to do something because they were going to harm my family,’” Gonzalez said. “Mr. Lopez claimed the voices came from the government and believed there was a worker who was projecting the voice."

Gonzalez also addressed why he believes Lopez isn't faking a mental illness for his benefit.

"Everything got worse over time," Gonzalez said. "His psychosis, his loss of reality, didn't happen from one day to the next. No, he's not faking, he's suffering. He's sick. Why would you fake something for so long? It's taking away your life, it's taking away your marriage, your children."

The prosecution will continue cross-examining Gonzalez on Wednesday before calling their own medical expert to the stand.