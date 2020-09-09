Psychiatrist warns about dangers of cyberbullying
As children spend more time online during the pandemic, experts recommend that parents keep an eye out for signs of cyberbullying.
"Cyberbullying can also happen 24/7. It's not like 'Oh, man, I can just stay at home today. And I'm not going to get bullied because I'm not going to be running into my oppressor,'" said Dr. Adrian Agapito, the chief of behavioral health at DHR Health. "In the online world, it's open 24/7."
Signs of cyberbullying may include loss of appetite, changes in sleep patterns and self-isolation.
