Public input sought in proposed Weslaco road expansion project
Those driving up and down Mile 10 North Road in Weslaco may soon see some changes.
Officials with the city of Weslaco, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and the Texas Department of Transportation are seeking to expand the road from two to five lanes.
The expansion would be between Westgate Drive and FM 1015.
If approved, the expanded road would also include sidewalks, a bike lane and drainage upgrades.
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said the widening means some people may lose some of their front yards.
The public is invited to call for a public hearing where comments can be made or questions about the project can be asked.
At least 10 people need to sign up to request a hearing by Thursday, Feb. 15.
Details on how to request a hearing, and more information on the proposed project, can be found online.
