Public invited to join community cleanup event on Saturday

The city of Edinburg is encouraging the public to participate in a community clean up event.

The Trash Bash event is set for Saturday. April 15 at 8 a.m. The event aims to to beautify areas across the city with the help of hundreds of volunteers, according to a news release.

Those interested in volunteering can show up at 909 S. Monmack Road at 8 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, call the Edinburg Department of Solid Waste Management at 956-381-5635.

