Public Invited to Open House Regarding Interchange...

PHARR – The public is invited to an open house regarding proposed improvements to the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C Interchange.

The proposed project limits on I-2 are from 2nd Street in McAllen to Raul Longoria Road in San Juan, and on I-69C from Nolana Loop to I-2 in Pharr.

The meeting will be an open house format. Staff will be available to answer any questions.

Some of the proposed improvement include:

Providing two travel lines on the direct connectors.

Maintaining auxiliary lanes between ramps.

Optimizing the on and off ramp locations.

Location: Boggus Ford Event Center

3000 N. Cage

Pharr

When: March 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.