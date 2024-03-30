Public Invited to Open House Regarding Interchange
PHARR – The public is invited to an open house regarding proposed improvements to the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C Interchange.
The proposed project limits on I-2 are from 2nd Street in McAllen to Raul Longoria Road in San Juan, and on I-69C from Nolana Loop to I-2 in Pharr.
The meeting will be an open house format. Staff will be available to answer any questions.
Some of the proposed improvement include:
- Providing two travel lines on the direct connectors.
- Maintaining auxiliary lanes between ramps.
- Optimizing the on and off ramp locations.
Location: Boggus Ford Event Center
3000 N. Cage
Pharr
When: March 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
