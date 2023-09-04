Public’s Help Needed to Identify 2 Suspects in November Burg

EDINBURG – Authorities are looking to identify two suspects involved in a car and home burglary that happened more than a month ago near Edinburg.

The break-ins happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at about 1:35 a.m.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said one man was seen on surveillance video breaking into a Volkswagen Beetle at the Falcon Crest subdivision north of Richardson and Alamo roads.

Another male suspect was seen entering a house in the same street.

The getaway vehicle is believed to be an old white SUV model, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office provided the video on their social media page: