Public safety wellness seminar happening in McAllen

By: Dina Herrera-Garza

First responders will be able to learn how to deal with the stress that comes with the job.

On Thursday, the Rio Grande Valley Emergency Communication District will hold their second annual public safety wellness seminar.

The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at the McAllen Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information for the event is available online.

