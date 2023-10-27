Public viewing service held for slain San Benito police officer

Emotions continue to pour in as the community honors a man remembered as a friend.

The public attended the Wednesday viewing for San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez, who died in the line of duty following a shooting during an Oct. 17 police chase.

San Benito resident Amado Cantu was among those at the ABC Event Center in San Benito to mourn Resendez with the community.

“I'm just very emotional right now, we're going miss him a lot,” Cantu said.

People from across the Rio Grande Valley — including other law enforcement officers — showed up throughout the day to pay their respects to the family.

Resendez’s cousin — Raul Rodriguez — is a retired lieutenant for the Brownsville Police Department. He said he and Resendez were like brothers.

“We looked at each other as role models, we supported each other in every aspect of life,” Rodriguez said, adding that his cousin was always looking out for the community.

“It doesn't matter if you were family or not family, he was there to help you out and he would put 100% in his effort to help you out,” Rodriguez said. “I will miss him, the community will miss him. He was a great asset to the community and to the family."

A rosary prayer service will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the ABC Event Center.

A mass for Resendez is set for Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, located at 351 South Bowie St in San Benito.