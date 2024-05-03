Pump Patrol: Monday, April 29, 2024
Related Story
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
News
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make... More >>
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Baseball Bi-District game preview
-
Weslaco's Pablo Cadena signs with Texas Lutheran University Football
-
McAllen High girls Track & Field win Regional Championship
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers Roaring Start to UIL Softball Playoffs
-
McAllen Memorial's Hinojosa signs for Texas Lutheran Track & Field