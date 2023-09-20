Pump Patrol- Oct. 6, 2022

Gas prices in Texas are already increasing after OPEC+ announced Wednesday it would cut production by two million barrels per day, according to AAA Texas.

AAA Texas says while it's too early to determine how high or how long retail gas prices will increase, the impact is expected to last through the weekend and possibly further.

Average gas prices in the El Paso area are the highest in the state at $3.56 a gallon.

Meanwhile, drivers in the Brownsville-Harlingen metropolitan area are paying the least at $3.02 a gallon, followed closely by McAllen at $3.03 a gallon, according to AAA.

