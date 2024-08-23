Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 25, 2024
Related Story
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
News
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure... More >>
News Video
-
City of Alton working to get firefighters EMT certified
-
McAllen Chik-Fil-A location donating proceeds to Adan De La Cruz's family
-
Woman pleads to lesser charge in autistic nephew's death in Brownsville
-
Alamo police identify fourth suspect wanted in connection with deadly shooting
-
Deadly Weslaco house fire under investigation