Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024
Related Story
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
News
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure... More >>
News Video
-
Thursday, August 8, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
-
Construction of Cameron County LNG projects continue despite loss of federal approval
-
Bond set for former Progreso city council candidate arrested on drug charges
-
More than 80 'illegal' votes thrown out in Hidalgo County election lawsuit
-
Alton Fire Department set to hold injury prevention event