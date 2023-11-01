PVAS asking for donations, volunteers to help outside dogs during cold weather

Palm Valley Animal Society is asking for space heaters to help keep the more than 540 dogs warm during the cold weather. A majority of those dogs are kept outside.

They're asking for donations to keep all the pups warm. Other than heaters, they are also asking for extension cords, propane tanks, blankets and tarps.

Volunteering your time is also helpful as well.

"They can help us with the laundry, distributing the blankets. If they are not comfortable going into the kennel and putting the blanket down, they can help pair up with a staff member to help them pass out the blankets quickly," PVAS Director Faith Wright said.

Also helpful is fostering or adopting a pet. For more information on how you can help, call PVAS at (956) 686-1141.