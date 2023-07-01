PVAS flying more than 200 animals to Philadelphia adoption event
Palm Valley Animal Society is preparing for major air transport of 223 animals to Philadelphia.
The flight aims to find homes for these animals through a mega adoption event. This will also help PVAS as they face capacity challenges for the time being.
Officials are grateful for the community making donations to get it done.
"We've gotten a lot of monetary donations to just go buy the crate sizes that we need because they're not able to find them locally," PVAS Director of Operations Faith Wright said. "The community is just like, really rallying around us."
The shelter says heat-related distress is a concern, but they've taken measures to ensure the animals' well-being.
