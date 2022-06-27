PVAS rescue pets sent off to new shelters

Hundreds of animals at the Palm Valley Animal Society were flown out to new homes outside of Texas over the weekend.

It comes after Valley residents stepped up to foster animals who needed a temporary home while PVAS fixed a mold issue at the Trenton facility.

Of those animals returned to the shelter, more than a hundred were sent to new homes — some as far as Canada.

"It's a lot of work to get these animals out of here, but it's just amazing to see so many animals getting rescued and moved out of here,” said PVAS Director of Operations Faith Wright.

Wright said over one hundred animals were being flown into Buffalo, New York. From there, they will either stay in New York or go to Ohio and even Canada.

"For me, it's like a mixed blessing,” Wright said. “A part of me feels sad. Sometimes the people are crying when they give them to us, and I know how they feel, but then I think, ‘This is 101 animals that get to make other people super happy. Up north, they don't have the over-population problem that we have, so we're very lucky that they want our animals. And so when they get there, they're met with so much love. Everyone is so excited to get them."

Laura Duran, who fostered two dogs for PVAS, said it’s nice to give back.

“I had Lincoln and Lilly for over six months,” Duran said. “It's kind of a bittersweet thing that they're going away, but I know they're going to go get adopted somewhere else, which is very exciting for them."

Wright said it cost the Bissel Foundation $35,000 to fly the animals out.

“Thank you so much to the RGV community,” Wright said. “You're really helping us out a lot. If you have a pet that you can't maintain and you need help with it, please reach out to our intake diversion program."

