Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway reopens after bomb threat

The Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway reopened Tuesday morning after a bomb threat.

Officials shut down the bridge Monday night after the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office received a call claiming that an explosive device had been placed under the causeway.

The causeway was inspected. No explosive device was found.

The bomb threat came 19 years after the 2001 causeway collapse, which killed eight people.

Barges struck the causeway's support columns, causing a section of the causeway to collapse on Sept. 15, 2001.

After the accident, the causeway was repaired and a safety system was added.

Watch the video for the full story.