Quilts of Valor Honors 2 Valley WWII Veterans
Related Story
RAYMONDVILLE – There were no marching bands or big political speeches.
That didn’t stop a group of veterans from honoring two of their own in a special way.
Guadalupe Espinosa of Raymondville is 98 years old and Juan Cantu Jr. is 99 from nearby Lasara; they are both World War II veterans.
At their age, they now need a little assistance getting around, but they were in their prime when they served their country.
They’re being honored with the Quilt of Valor, from a foundation that was founded by a mother of an Iraq War veteran.
The quilts are individually handmade to bring comfort from the effects of war.
Watch the video above for the full segment of Con Mi Gente.
News
RAYMONDVILLE – There were no marching bands or big political speeches. That didn’t stop a group of veterans from... More >>
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Mr. Weenie
-
New art exhibit by Roma ISD students displayed at International Museum of...
-
Edinburg Fire Department introduces new fire trucks
-
Trial begins against man accused of killing 15-year-old Harlingen teen
-
Arrest made in aggravated robbery that stemmed from marijuana sale
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run