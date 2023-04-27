Quilts of Valor Honors 2 Valley WWII Veterans

RAYMONDVILLE – There were no marching bands or big political speeches.

That didn’t stop a group of veterans from honoring two of their own in a special way.

Guadalupe Espinosa of Raymondville is 98 years old and Juan Cantu Jr. is 99 from nearby Lasara; they are both World War II veterans.

At their age, they now need a little assistance getting around, but they were in their prime when they served their country.

They’re being honored with the Quilt of Valor, from a foundation that was founded by a mother of an Iraq War veteran.

The quilts are individually handmade to bring comfort from the effects of war.

