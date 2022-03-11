Quinta Mazatlan opens new Kindness Trail under CDC guidelines

MCALLEN — As the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern, you might be looking for ways to be active outdoors safely. A new nature trail in McAllen could be the solution to keep in consideration.

The Quinta Mazatlan World Birding Center has opened a new "Kindness Trail" filled with rainbow colors, art and messages of hope.

“It’s a quarter mile long walk through our native Thornforest featuring messages of hope and kindness through art, poetry and interpretive signage as well as little surprises on every corner,” said Environmental Education Supervisor Lynette Castillo.

Examples of kindness inspired the trail.

”We were really inspired by the messages of kindness we saw from children and adults all throughout the world and our own community and we really wanted to create a safe and educational environment for people to come out and really be engaged and be one with nature,” Castillo said.

Operations Supervisor and Events Coordinator McKenzie Smith said the trail is meant to inspire people to be kind especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in July.

Until Sept. 30, people are invited to visit the trail, create art and learn about the forrest.

Outdoor activities are beneficial for mental health.

“This can have a very positive effect on the mind while you’re walking or doing some type of simple exercise outdoors. There’s chemicals that are released in the brain that promote a good mood, improvement in mood and they can have a very positive affect on how you cope with these situations,” said said Linda Cantu, the director of Assessment and Referral at South Texas Health System Behavioral.

The trail is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission for adults is $3, admission for children 14 years old and younger is $2, and admission for seniors 65 years old and older is $2.

Correction: This article misstated the Kindness Trail's hours.The Kindness Trail is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.