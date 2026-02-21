Radio Vida DJ remembered as voice of hope after fatal Weslaco crash

Staff at Radio Vida are mourning the loss of Hugo Meléndez, a Christian radio DJ who died in a Weslaco crash on Feb. 13.

Enrique Garza, director and founder of Radio Vida, said he worked with Meléndez for 28 years.

"I'm still hurt because he was part of the family as a staff. We kind of bind together in life and we see each other like brothers and sisters," Garza said.

Garza said Meléndez had just finished his night shift when he got into a crash at the intersection of Border Avenue and Business 83 in Weslaco.

"When I walked in on Friday morning at 8 o'clock, one of my assistants said, 'I got some bad news.' I said, 'Well, what's going on?' I couldn't believe it," Garza said.

Garza said just hours before his friend was killed, they shared a simple goodbye.

"I saw him on Thursday at 5 when I left. I just waved through the window, waited and I said goodbye. You know, who would have known six hours, seven hours later, he would be involved in tragic accident," Garza said.

A spokesperson for the Weslaco Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash, and the other driver involved was not seriously hurt.

Police said they're investigating what led to the crash.

"He was always with people he would talk to give them some sort of a word of hope. People called here with numerous types of problems, family problems, whatever problems they might have and he had always had a word for him," Garza said.

Garza said the loss of his friend is a reminder to treasure time with loved ones.

"Value those moments because you know we don't know what might happen later that day or that evening or the next day," Garza said.

