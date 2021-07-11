Rainfall impacting farmland in La Villa

The rainfall is not only impacting homes, it is also affecting farmland.

An employee from the Mercedes-based SRS Farms said his crops have been damaged from the rain.

"It's just that cotton you know, they'll ruin,” Danny Moreno said. “The sorghum, it'll sprout and we can't get in there."

Moreno also shared with Channel 5 News photos of a railroad crossing over a nearby canal that has started to sink.

A representative from Hidalgo County Precinct 1said their priority is to get water out of urbanized areas where there are houses and businesses, and not farmland.