Rancho Viejo PD seeking two suspect vehicles involved in trailer theft
The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two vehicles linked to a trailer and an attempted vehicle theft.
One vehicle is a white truck and the other is a dark-colored four-door car.
Investigators say the vehicles are linked to a trailer theft and an attempted vehicle theft.
The vehicles were captured on surveillance cameras Wednesday.
Those with any information are asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-TIPS
