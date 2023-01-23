x

Rancho Viejo PD seeking two suspect vehicles involved in trailer theft

The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two vehicles linked to a trailer and an attempted vehicle theft.

One vehicle is a white truck and the other is a dark-colored four-door car.

Investigators say the vehicles are linked to a trailer theft and an attempted vehicle theft.

The vehicles were captured on surveillance cameras Wednesday.

Those with any information are asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-TIPS

