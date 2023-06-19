Rare Bioluminescence at SPI Explained

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The waves are glowing on South Padre Island.

This takes place in the rare moment when the plankton are able to form into groups; the blue glow is called bioluminescence.

The ripple of the surf tosses them around, excites them and causes them to glow.

It can even be seen on the sand as well.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing reports from South Padre Island to explain this phenomenon.

Watch the video above for the full story.