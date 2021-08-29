Raw Video: Search for Vehicle Theft Suspects

PALMVIEW - Juarez-Lincoln High School was temporarily placed on lockdown as authorities searched for a suspect this morning.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson J.P. Rodriguez said the incident involved a vehicle theft case. In a statement, La Joya ISD officials said the owner of a stolen vehicle saw the suspect walk into the school. We're told the suspect, who is a student, fled the building.

After searching the brush area near campus, deputies moved their search to the area near 6 Mile Line and Texan Road.

According to La Joya ISD officials, the lockdown was lifted at 10 a.m. Their complete statement about the lockdown is posted below. We'll bring you more updates as they become available.