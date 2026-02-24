Raymondville ISD marching band receives international honor

Raymondville Independent School District's Bearcat marching band is being recognized on an international level.

They won the 2025 Sudler Shield award.

Another day of practice for the Raymondville ISD marching band.

Members like Fabian Reyes dedicate more than 20 hours a week to be the best of the best. Efforts like his are now recognized on an international level.

"We're the first band in RGV history to ever be awarded this incredible, incredible achievement, which is very, very cool for us," Reyes said.

He's talking about the Sudler Shield, an award to high school marching bands given by the John Philip Sousa Foundation.

The nonprofit promotes understanding through band music. The announcement was a surprise to the 150-member Bearkat band.

"We didn't even know what that program was until we got it and I think it is just such a great accomplishment," band member Lauren Salinas said.

To be considered, the band must demonstrate outstanding achievement in musical performance, marching precision, choreography, and show design on a field of competition.

All things Head Band Director Benjamin Keltner helped his students achieve.

"This is something that is obviously very elite, so I would say most people don't think about it, because they're like 'oh, we're not going to qualify'," Keltner said.

Thanks to their work quality, dedication and success, not only did they qualify but they won.

"We've been overachieving for several years now, so I think it's time for us to be pushing for more national or international awards," Keltner said.

Both Reyes and Salinas are high school seniors who are proud their legacy will stay with them and Raymondville ISD forever.

The award will be presented to the marching band later this year.

