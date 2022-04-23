x

Raymondville Man Fed Up with Flooding

Related Story

RAYMONDVILLE – With rain predicted this week, a Raymondville man fears his property will flood again.

Thomas Brashear lives in a home off of Wood Road. He says over the years, he’s experienced his share of flooding following heavy rain.

“It stayed flooded over in the driveway and what not for a week or so,” he says.

Brashear wants to know if the city has the funds to improve a drainage canal near his home.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez. He says the city paid $60,000 to clear ditches before the hurricane season.

Gonzalez adds an uptick in sales tax numbers in the last months and nearly $1 million in grants will be used for drainage improvements.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

News
Raymondville Man Fed Up with Nearby Drainage...
Raymondville Man Fed Up with Nearby Drainage Canal Flooding after Heavy Rains
RAYMONDVILLE – With rain predicted this week, a Raymondville man fears his property will flood again. Thomas Brashear lives in... More >>
3 years ago Tuesday, October 16 2018 Oct 16, 2018 Tuesday, October 16, 2018 5:36:12 PM CDT October 16, 2018
Radar
7 Days