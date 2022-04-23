Raymondville Man Fed Up with Flooding

RAYMONDVILLE – With rain predicted this week, a Raymondville man fears his property will flood again.

Thomas Brashear lives in a home off of Wood Road. He says over the years, he’s experienced his share of flooding following heavy rain.

“It stayed flooded over in the driveway and what not for a week or so,” he says.

Brashear wants to know if the city has the funds to improve a drainage canal near his home.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez. He says the city paid $60,000 to clear ditches before the hurricane season.

Gonzalez adds an uptick in sales tax numbers in the last months and nearly $1 million in grants will be used for drainage improvements.

Watch the video above for the full story.