Raymondville Man Fed Up with Flooding
RAYMONDVILLE – With rain predicted this week, a Raymondville man fears his property will flood again.
Thomas Brashear lives in a home off of Wood Road. He says over the years, he’s experienced his share of flooding following heavy rain.
“It stayed flooded over in the driveway and what not for a week or so,” he says.
Brashear wants to know if the city has the funds to improve a drainage canal near his home.
KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with Raymondville Mayor Gilbert Gonzalez. He says the city paid $60,000 to clear ditches before the hurricane season.
Gonzalez adds an uptick in sales tax numbers in the last months and nearly $1 million in grants will be used for drainage improvements.
