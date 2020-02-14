x

Raymondville Softball Gets Started At Midnight

RAYMONDVILLE - The softball season at Raymondville High School started just as the clock struck midnight.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross was there to watch the Bearkats take the diamond for their first practice.

2 weeks ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 6:14:00 PM CST January 24, 2020
