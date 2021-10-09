Raymondville Woman Wants Nearby Abandoned Homes Demolished

RAYMONDVILLE – A Raymondville woman wants the abandoned homes in her neighborhood taken down.

Angie Ramirez has lived in the area all 78 years of her life.

She says she is upset for herself and others who take care of their homes; she also worries these could be dangerous to the nearby homes.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to the city of Raymondville to see if these buildings will be taken down.

Code Enforcement Officer Andres Chavez says five buildings, including the three homes on Ramirez’s block, were approved for demolition by the city Tuesday night.

He says the department has demolished between 30 and 35 homes within the last five years.

If you see an abandoned structure in Raymondville, you can call code enforcement at 956-689-2443.

Watch the video above for the full story.