Realizan evento para mujeres en McAllen

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Cristina Torres, representante de 'Calvary Women Of McAllen', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento de mujeres que realizarán en McAllen. 

Fecha del evento: 5 de octubre

Ubicación: 1600 Harvey Drive, McAllen, TX

Para más información, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

News
