Realizan tributo musical a Taylor Swift en Weslaco
Related Story
Adrián González, alcalde de Weslaco, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al tributo musical Taylor Swift que se realizará este 17 de julio en Weslaco.
El evento es gratuito y contará con la participación de las 'Lady Panthers', Harlingen South Lady Hawks, entre otros invitados sorpresas.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
News
Adrián González, alcalde de Weslaco, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al tributo musical Taylor Swift... More >>
News Video
-
Early voting underway for special mayoral election in La Grulla
-
Police: Brownsville man assaulted and robbed during online dating encounter
-
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine visits Brownsville to discuss fentanyl smuggling prevention efforts
-
Prescription Health: Studies show the effects of microplastics in your body
-
New marketing campaign aims to rebrand the Valley as 'Rioplex'
Sports Video
-
Valley Native Brianna Sanchez back to play for UTRGV Women's Basketball
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presser
-
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
-
McAllen Rowe's Leon Signs Letter of Intent to Ranger College Baseball
-
West Brownsville headed to Little League State Tournament