Realizan tributo musical a Taylor Swift en Weslaco

Adrián González, alcalde de Weslaco, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al tributo musical Taylor Swift que se realizará este 17 de julio en Weslaco.

El evento es gratuito y contará con la participación de las 'Lady Panthers', Harlingen South Lady Hawks, entre otros invitados sorpresas. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

