RECAP: SpaceX Starship SN8 explodes during landing
Related Story
The SpaceX Starship SN8's groundbreaking flight resulted into a crash landing Wednesday.
The flight test lasted about seven minutes and was about eight miles above the Earth.
According to SpaceX, Starship SN8 was coming in too fast, careening into the platform and exploding on impact.
SpaceX Founder Elon Musk said the destruction was a result of low pressure in a fuel tanks.
Musk said he is optimistic regardless and thanks the South Texas residents for their support calling the region the gateway to Mars.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
The SpaceX Starship SN8's groundbreaking flight resulted into a crash landing Wednesday. The flight test lasted about seven minutes... More >>
News Video
-
Beyond the Brush: DPS, Border Patrol track down suspected smugglers
-
Tim Smith named an Edinburg Hometown Hero
-
Judge to decide if vehicle of man accused of murdering his ex-wife...
-
Brownsville police report increase in SUV thefts
-
Candidates for Hidalgo County Precinct 3 commissioner focusing on infrastructure improvements