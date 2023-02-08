Receding Water at Falcon Dam Affecting Zapata Economy
ZAPATA – The shores of the Falcon Dam in Zapata are quickly receding and it’s affecting the local economy.
Local officials say the water is receding by half a foot a day.
Zapata proudly boasts its reputation for bass and other fishing.
One fisherman says they can’t even use the boat ramps anymore.
KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing made a visit to Zapata to see how this is affecting the local residents and businesses.
Watch the video above for the full story.
