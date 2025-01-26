Recent cold weather left dry conditions across the Valley, increases risk of wildfires

The Edinburg Fire Department is prepping for what they say could be a busy wildfire season.

The recent winter weather left a lot of dry vegetation all over the Rio Grande Valley that could increase the chances of a fire and allow it to spread quickly.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, three of four counties here in the Valley are under a burn ban. They are Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties.

Firefighters say you should always properly extinguish campfires, dispose of cigarettes responsibly and avoid burning in windy conditions.

Fields could easily be fuel for a wildfire after the freeze from earlier this week. Below freezing temperatures can kill grass and shrubbery, leaving it extremely dry.

This could become the perfect combination of fuel for fires that could start and spread in an instant. Rural areas are at more risk because of open fields and acres of land with no buildings.

The Edinburg Fire Department has four brush fire trucks available.

"We are preparing, we are gearing up with our partners that we are working with the Texas A&M forest service to assist us with any major fires, in case we respond with emergencies. We want to let our citizens know that they live in the rural area to just be cautious," Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza said.

Garza says the department is ready to respond ahead of a busy wildfire season in Texas.

"If you are burning a lot of trash or burn brush, to be cautious, if they are doing any type of work that causes any sparks, any cutting, to be cautious around the area," Garza said.

Dry brush season runs through March here in Texas. Most wildfires start with someone being careless. Residents are asked to know when they can burn outdoors and how to do so safely.

Officials say you should always call 911 to report any fires. Don't try to put it out yourself, instead wait for fire crews to be dispatched.