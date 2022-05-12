Records: Man charged in bribery scheme involving elected officials

Bond was set for a politiquero accused of helping elected officials in Edinburg in a bribery scheme.

Miguel “Mike” Garza appeared in federal court Tuesday, where he was charged with receipt of a bribe and violating the travel act.

In the indictment against him, Garza is accused of aiding two former elected officials for the city of Edinburg and a city business owner in a bribery scheme.

From June 2019 to March 2020, the elected officials voted to award contracts to the business owner.

The indictment does not identify the public officials and the business owner.

When reached for comment, the city of Edinburg said they were contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2020 to hand over emails and communication logs of public officials. The city fully complied.

Garza pleaded not guilty to the charges and had his bond set at $100,000.

