Records: Palmview High School teacher in custody for coercing minor online

A 41-year-old special education teacher at Palmview High School was arrested Friday for coercing a teen into sending him nude images online, according to a criminal complaint.

Juan Carlos Munoz remains in federal custody following his arrest, court records indicate.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Munoz was identified as the suspect in the enticement of a 14-year-old minor in South Carolina, who sent him nude images.

An investigation led to a phone number that was linked to Munoz, the complaint stated.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the La Joya Independent School District Police Department, contacted Palmview High School and took Munoz in for questioning.

Munoz admitted to soliciting the 14-year-old teen for sexually explicit images and videos through several social media apps, the complaint stated.

In the interview, Munoz also admitted to soliciting over 50 minors in the last three years for similar images.

In a statement, the La Joya Independent School District said the investigation does not involve the district. Read the full statement below.

“We are aware that a former teacher from Palmview High School has been arrested by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. We have been informed that this investigation does not involve La Joya ISD. We will continue to monitor the progress of this investigation. The safety of our students and staff continues to be our number one priority as we provide Educational Excellence for all."

Munoz is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 21.