Recount Underway for 2 Starr Co. Races
Related Story
RIO GRANDE CITY – Starr County is in the middle of a recount for two races.
The results of the races were determined by a one and two percent difference.
It’s a process that started Tuesday and is overseen by the Democratic chair.
A final count will be released when they’re complete.
Watch the news clip above for more information.
News
RIO GRANDE CITY – Starr County is in the middle of a recount for two races. The results of the... More >>
News Video
-
Weslaco mechanic offers tips to protect your car during inclement weather
-
New aerostat to help track illegal traffic
-
Hidalgo County officials urging residents living in colonias to seek shelter from...
-
Warming shelter at Vanguard Academy now open
-
Large migrant group seen crossing from Matamoros to Brownsville