Recount Underway for 2 Starr Co. Races

RIO GRANDE CITY – Starr County is in the middle of a recount for two races.

The results of the races were determined by a one and two percent difference.

It’s a process that started Tuesday and is overseen by the Democratic chair.

A final count will be released when they’re complete.

Watch the news clip above for more information.

