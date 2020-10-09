Red Cross' New Center Located in McAllen
MCALLEN – The American Red Cross of South Texas opened a new center in McAllen.
The agency says the new office will help them reach people living in the upper Rio Grande Valley in a timelier manner.
Staffers say the location also saves volunteers about a 30-minute drive to the Harlingen office.
The new center is located downtown at 709 South Broadway St.
