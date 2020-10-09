x

Red Cross' New Center Located in McAllen

Related Story

MCALLEN – The American Red Cross of South Texas opened a new center in McAllen.

The agency says the new office will help them reach people living in the upper Rio Grande Valley in a timelier manner.

Staffers say the location also saves volunteers about a 30-minute drive to the Harlingen office.

The new center is located downtown at 709 South Broadway St.

Watch the video above for more information. 

News
Red Cross South Texas Opens New Office...
Red Cross South Texas Opens New Office in McAllen
MCALLEN – The American Red Cross of South Texas opened a new center in McAllen. The agency says the new... More >>
2 years ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 Tuesday, September 18, 2018 4:15:12 PM CDT September 18, 2018
Radar
7 Days