Red Cross Shelter Opens in Weslaco

WESLACO – The Red Cross is offering a warm meal for people who are still in need after the flooding.

On Monday, volunteers will be at Life Baptist Church in Weslaco until 7 p.m.

The church is located at 205 West 6th Street. More locations are expected to open throughout the Valley in the coming days.

Watch the video above for more on requirements.

2 years ago Monday, July 02 2018
