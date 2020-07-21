Red Cross Shelter Opens in Weslaco
WESLACO – The Red Cross is offering a warm meal for people who are still in need after the flooding.
On Monday, volunteers will be at Life Baptist Church in Weslaco until 7 p.m.
The church is located at 205 West 6th Street. More locations are expected to open throughout the Valley in the coming days.
