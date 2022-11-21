Region One Early Child Intervention Program donates Thanksgiving meals to Brownsville families in need

Nearly a dozen families in Brownsville received a free Thanksgiving meal courtesy of the Region One Early Child Intervention Program.

The 10 families were specifically chosen to receive the meals, which were paid for by staff members with the program and their relatives.

“[With] prices going up right now, there's a lot of families in need,” Region One ECI Specialist Gabriel Gonzalez said. “Some of them also receive extra help from WIC food stamps, but we have families that also require a little extra.”

Maria Eva Garcia was one of the recipients of the Thanksgiving meals.

“I think it's very nice,” Garcia said. “It's like a very special [kindness] to families. Sometimes we don't have the opportunity to buy a lot of things, so we do something simple."

The organization previously gave out 10 Thanksgiving meals to families in Hidalgo County.

Watch the video above for the full story.