Region One Honors Letty Garza, Former Rep. Hinojosa

MCALLEN – Region One GEAR UP presented former Congressman Ruben Hinojosa and former KRGV anchorwoman Letty Garza with special recognition awards.

The event was held Tuesday afternoon at a Lone Star National Bank in McAllen.

Letty was honored for her 17 years of championing Region One ESC GEAR UP students under the Ready Set, College! Partnership.

She said it’s important to guide children because they’re the future.